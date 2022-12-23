Danhausen Lists Dream Tag Team Partners

Could Sting and Darby Allin add one more ghoul to their team? Someone "very evil" hopes they might be willing. Danhausen, AEW's demonstrative demon, opened up about his dream tag team partners during an impromptu Twitter Q&A on Friday, and admitted that he hopes to one day team up with the WCW legend and his young protege. After a fan asked Danhausen who his dream partners would be from any era of pro wrestling, the AEW star responded with a GIF of Sting and Allin standing side-by-side and wrote, "would like to cross this off the list."

There are some obvious commonalities between the three wrestlers, all of whom have played up some form of darkness throughout their careers. The three AEW performers all don different iterations of black-and-white face paint as well, making a potential trio less so a dream booking and more of an opportunity waiting to happen.

Allin and Sting's partnership has enjoyed a lengthy run in AEW dating back to the Winter Is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite" in 2020, when the 14-time world champion debuted with the promotion and came to Allin's aid. The partnership immediately helped raise Allin's stock throughout 2021, earning the young AEW star the company's "Dynamite Award" for Breakout Star of the Year. During that time, Allin held the TNT Championship for a record-setting 186 days, and landed a coveted booking when he faced CM Punk in the latter's first appearance inside the squared circle in seven years. Yet, Allin and Sting's relationship has yet to produce tag team gold in AEW. If Danhausen gets his evil wish, perhaps the group could see the AEW World Trios Championship in their future.