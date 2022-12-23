Liv Morgan Recalls WWE Moment Which Gives Her 'Goosebumps'

2022 was a year of major success for Liv Morgan — starting off the year challenging Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship and ending the year after winning her first-ever championship in WWE. Morgan won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event, as she rolled up Ronda Rousey for the victory. Following the match, the live fans in attendance cheered for Morgan, as her dream of finally reaching the top of the mountain came to be.

Morgan's match against Rousey came about after Morgan won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the night. Morgan defeated six other competitors — Shotzi, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Becky Lynch, and Raquel Rodriguez — in the Money in the Bank match. Despite having the ability to cash in that briefcase anytime and anywhere for up to a year, Morgan decided to cash it in that night. Responding to someone who posted a video of her cash-in, Morgan tweeted: "Gives me goosebumps every single time."

Following this championship win, Morgan would go on to successfully defend the "SmackDown" women's title two times over her 98 days as champion. Her first successful defense came against Rousey at WWE SummerSlam, despite controversy regarding Morgan tapping out while pinning Rousey for the victory. Morgan's next successful defense of the title came at WWE Clash at the Castle, as she defeated Shayna Baszler to retain following her nailing Baszler with the ObLIVion. Morgan's reign came to an end at WWE Extreme Rules, as Rousey won back her "SmackDown" Women's Championship in an non-DQ match that saw Morgan pass out to Rousey's armbar.