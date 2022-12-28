Corey Graves Chooses His 2022 Wrestling MVP

2022 has been a strong year for in-ring quality in WWE, with the likes of Sheamus, Roman Reigns, and Bianca Belair putting in brilliant performances. But, during the latest "After The Bell," Corey Graves named Seth Rollins as his "2022 MVP of WWE," with the WWE commentator being impressed by the former Shield star.

A big part of Rollins' year was feuding against Cody Rhodes, which led to an epic trilogy of matches, and Graves believes he was "an integral factor" in that. However, even though Graves has been impressed with what he's seen this year, he is expecting a lot more from the former United States Champion moving forward. "Based on Seth Rollins' performances throughout this year, as a workhorse, as a man who has finally grown into final form," he said. "I think 2023 is shaping up to be the biggest, best year of Seth Rollins' career." Graves believes that Rollins has "finally figured out who he is," with his current character being serenaded inside the ring on a weekly basis by the WWE Universe as they show their appreciation toward him, which he typically conducts to draw them even further in.

"That's who Seth Rollins has wanted to be since we were riding up and down the roads in Florida listening to A Day To Remember, screaming the chorus together because we went, 'man how awesome would it be to be a rockstar,'" Graves said. "Rollins has that now. Rollins doesn't have to worry about what gear he's going to wear to take it to the next level ... Seth is on pace to have the hottest 2023 of any superstar in the game.

