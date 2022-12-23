Miranda Gordy Cites WWE Hall Of Famer As Major Inspiration

It's always going to be difficult to live up to a legend, especially if that legend happens to be your Hall of Fame father. Miranda Gordy, however, daughter of Terry "Bam Bam" Gordy — who is most remembered as one of the Fabulous Freebirds alongside Michael Hayes and Buddy Roberts — is making a name for herself across the independent scene. But whether it's been with Magnum Pro, SWE Fury, Thunder Rosa's Mission Pro Wrestling, or a handful of others, there's another Hall of Famer the "Badstreet Beauty" looks up to as well — "The Ninth Wonder of the World," Chyna.

"I just like her as a character," Gordy said "Family Business with Kerry Morton." "Her as a force, just like the wonder of the world that she was." Gordy also admitted that she does use some of Chyna's moves, but ultimately, it's all about the respect she has for her presence — one which started from a relatively early age. "I was a little kid, and of course, all little girls have this role model," she continued. "I'm like that lady is a beast, and that's what I want to be."

Sometimes the motivation to emulate Chyna is simple, as Gordy wants to "be the strong woman and keep up with the guys," something she believes she's already done. But more than anything, it's her admiration for the woman and the wrestler, even though Gordy once thought that she herself would never get into wrestling. "I love this woman," she gushed. "Any time she was on my TV, I was just in awe of her. I haven't stolen her moves or anything like that. I haven't stolen her gear yet, but she's definitely an inspiration for the future."