New Top Contender Emerges For Ronda Rousey's WWE SmackDown Women's Title

Raquel Rodriguez has emerged as the new #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship.

Rodriguez earned a future title shot against Rousey by winning a Gauntlet Match on the 12/23 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, outlasting the likes of Emma, Tegan Nox, Xia Li and Liv Morgan, before pinning Sonya Deville to secure the victory.

However, Rodriguez had one final hurdle to cross, even as the announcers declared her the winner of the Gauntlet Match. In the midst of her celebration, Rodriguez was confronted by Rousey, who introduced Shayna Baszler as the final entrant in the match. Baszler would immediately rip the brace off Rodriguez's arm, the same arm that she and Rousey targeted in a backstage ambush of Rodriguez last month.

After landing vicious stomps on Raquel's injured arm, Baszler lifted the arm brace in the air and posed for several seconds, allowing Rodriguez to capitalize on the situation with a roll-up victory. An elated Rodriguez escaped the ring as Bazler and Rousey seethed in the ring.

WWE has confirmed the Rousey vs. Rodriguez title bout for next week's final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. Other confirmed matches for the loaded card include John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus. The show will also feature an appearance from Lacey Evans.

Next week's match will mark Rousey's first title defense since her victory over Shotzi at last month's Survivor Series.