W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star

AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding hands with her husband-to-be, along with a clear shot of her engagement ring. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, " Mr. & Mrs. Morrissey coming soon..."

The news received a positive response from some of Nair and Morrissey's AEW colleagues. Tay Melo, Amanda Huber, and Willow Nightingale were among the stars and staff members who shared their congratulatory sentiments in the comments section.

Nair also shared the announcement on Instagram, stating that "Mrs. Morrissey has a nice ring to it." That post also caught the attention of her industry peers, including Chelsea Green, Skye Blue, Anna Jay, and Britt Baker.

Nair joined AEW in 2020 as the host of "AEW Outside the Ring" and has since gone on to become a backstage interviewer on episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage." Morrissey, meanwhile, is a fairly recent addition to the roster, having only made his first appearance during a May episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he faced Wardlow. He was signed full-time in August and is currently a member of The Firm.

However, Morrissey and Nair started dating before they became colleagues in AEW. The couple confirmed their relationship in May 2021 courtesy of a photo that was shared on social media.