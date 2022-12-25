WWE HOFer Credits Paul Heyman For Giving Her Opportunities

Throughout the years, there have been a number of "Paul Heyman Guys." The phrase became popular in WWE when Heyman managed the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Curtis Axel, and Cesaro. But even before anyone was officially branded as such with a t-shirt, the maniacal manager and mastermind behind ECW had an illustrious career with a plethora of associates across multiple promotions that have gone on to have WWE Hall of Fame careers. And recently, one of those Hall of Famers sang the praises of The Bloodline's "Wise Man."

During the latest episode of "The Wrestling Perspective," host Lars Fredericksen asked Madusa aka Alundra Blayze if there were colleagues that she confided in or looked up to throughout her career. While she initially said no, Blayze mentioned that Ray "The Crippler" Stevens and Wahoo McDaniels in AWA were "complete gentlemen." She also listed Leilani Kai, Missy Hyatt, and Sherri Martel as having great minds for the business. However, the trailblazing wrestler praised Heyman big time by saying that he was the one that really propelled her career to legendary status.

"I owe a lot to Paul Heyman," she said. "He did so much for my career. He gave me opportunities. He pushed me out there and kept me in front of the camera and on the microphone when I had no business [being there because] I was so green [...] We're best friends to this day."

During her first run in WCW from 1991-1993, Madusa helped Heyman (then known as Paul E. Dangerously) reform the Dangerous Alliance faction, a group that originated in the AWA. As the Director of Covert Operations for the group, she was constantly featured alongside members Bobby Eaton, Arn Anderson, Larry Zbyszko, "Ravishing" Rick Rude, and "Stunning" Steve Austin.