Alundra Blayze Gives Cryptic Response About Appearing In The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

It's about to be Royal Rumble season, and you know what that means: wild internet speculation on who could be in either the men's or women's Royal Rumble matches. And given that there are 30 slots in each Rumble match to fill, that can lead to a lot of speculation about names from the past, including former WWE Women's Champion, and future author, Alundra Blayze.

During a recent K&S WrestleFest live signing, Blayze was asked if she would be appearing in the Women's Royal Rumble. Blayze gave the answer almost everyone should expect.

"Why would I tell you that?" Blayze said.

If Blayze were to participate, it would be her first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, though that would be expected given WWE first started promoting a women's Rumble back in 2018. Blayze does have battle royal experience in WWE however, having taken part in the 20-women battle royal at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view in 2018. The match was Blayze's first in 18 years and is also her last match to date.

In addition to her run in WWE, Blayze is known for her time in WCW as Madusa, first from 1991 to 1992 and later from 1995 to 2001. While she won the WCW Cruiserweight Championship during her second run in WCW, Blayze's second stint in the company is best remembered for her throwing the WWE Women's Championship belt in the trash on "WCW Monday Nitro." The angle became an iconic moment from the Monday Night War, and was the inspiration for a recent angle involving Cora Jade on "NXT."

