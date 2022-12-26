Tony Khan Comments On Jonathan Gresham's Current Status

Jonathan Gresham made his IMPACT Wrestling return on the December 15 edition of the company's weekly TV show. After surprising the fans, he revealed that he has unfinished business in the promotion and it appears that he'll be staying there for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, it seems that Gresham has most definitely parted ways with AEW and ROH following months of speculation regarding his future in pro wrestling.

Tony Khan was interviewed on Fightful's latest "Grapsody" podcast, and the AEW and ROH President basically confirmed that Gresham is no longer signed with either of his promotions. This comes after he reportedly requested his release at ROH Final Battle back in July. "I think Jonathan Gresham signed with IMPACT recently," Khan said, though he stated that he doesn't know the ins and outs of the situation.

However, Khan said that he feels no ill will toward Gresham and wished the former ROH World Champion all the best moving forward. He also believes that this is a win-win situation for both parties.

"I would be remiss if I didn't say that I like Jonathan Gresham and I like IMPACT, and I think that's great. And it's good for him to have a good opportunity there, and it's good for them to have a great wrestler there."

It remains to be seen if Khan and Gresham will ever work together again, but the AEW and ROH President's words suggest that he's open to the possibility. However, it's believed that Gresham requested his release following a dispute over his creative direction at the time, as well as a lack of communication between him and Khan.