Konnan Reveals Which WWE Star Offered Him A Kidney For Transplant

It was first reported at the beginning of the year that Konnan needed a new kidney transplant, with his initial donor kidney from 2007 having outlived its usefulness. As of this writing, he has still not found a suitable donor, but on the latest episode of his "Keepin' it 100" podcast, he revealed that he hasn't been at a loss for volunteers to get tested and donate their kidneys. In fact, that list includes a WWE Superstar who also happens to be Konnan's godson.

"It's an ongoing thing to get a f*cking kidney donor," he explained (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I actually have seven people from the show, and believe it or not bro, this is beautiful, do you know who offered me their kidney? Dominik and [his siter] Aalyah, both."

Donating one of his kidneys would likely have ended Dominik's wrestling career. However, it appears that they're close. Konnan has discussed his relationship with Dominik on and off lately, telling Wrestling Inc. in September about the advice he's offered his godson about how to improve himself as a heel character.