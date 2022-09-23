Konnan Gives Insight Into Advice He Is Giving Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has found himself in unfamiliar territory as a heel on WWE TV. Mysterio turned his back on his own father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. He has since joined Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan reflected on the time he told Mysterio that his character had gotten long in the tooth.

"Well, I was telling Dom – I'm his godfather," Konnan said. "He didn't decide to be a wrestler 'til very late in his life. He's still a rookie. I thought he was getting stale with Rey, and I was like, 'Bro, you need to do something different. You're getting stale. Carrying your dad on your back. That's kind of run its course.'"

Konnan later discussed giving Dominik advice on how to be a proper heel, which he believes paid off on this past Monday's episode of "Raw" when Dominik got on his knees and dared his father to hit him with a steel chair.

"When he told his dad last week he got on his knees and he goes, 'Hit me,' because he knew his dad wasn't going to hit him just to be cocky because Dominik's not like that,' Konnan said. "He's a very nice, likable, cool kid. I'm like, 'Where do you get that?' Because I told him I was going over with him a couple things that he should do. I said, 'You need to channel heel Eddie. You need to channel him. Channel people you don't like. That'll help you with your persona.'"

