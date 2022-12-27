Cash Wheeler Reflects On Some Of The Best Times Of His Career

FTR has put together some of the best tag team encounters of the past decade, whether against The Briscoes, The Young Bucks, or #DIY. However, one team with which they always had incredible chemistry was their former "WWE NXT" rivals, American Alpha. Their matches at NXT Takeover: The End, and NXT Takeover: Dallas remain two of the best in recent years, and Cash Wheeler recently reflected on those matches.

"I'll always look back on these matches and this time period as some of the best times of my life," Wheeler said on Twitter. "I wish I could still wrestle American Alpha. Hundreds of matches together and I never got tired of it. The things they could've accomplished."

At the time when both teams were putting on classic matches, neither team was truly established yet, as it was these encounters that helped to truly put them both on the map. But, despite their chemistry, they only ended up having four televised tag team matches.

"Two relatively unknown and unproven teams hitting their strides together at the same time," Wheeler said. "Both teams having breakout performances in the Dusty Classic. Our careers were so intertwined for the first few years. I thought we'd be wrestling each other in our 60's."

Unfortunately, that wasn't possible, as American Alpha split up in 2017 when Jason Jordan was moved to "WWE Raw," due to his storyline as the kayfabe son of Kurt Angle. Jordan later had to retire because of a career-ending neck injury, which has led to him working as a backstage producer instead.