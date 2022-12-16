AEW Star Has High Praise For Recent FTR Vs. Briscoes Match

At Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view, FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defended their ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes. This encounter, which was a double dog collar match, was the third PPV match between the two teams this year with them headlining the previous ROH PPV, Death Before Dishonor. FTR picked up the victory at Death Before Dishonor along with winning the first matchup between the teams at Supercard of Honor, defeating The Briscoes for the titles in the process.

The third match was the charm for The Briscoes, as they were finally able to defeat FTR when Jay Briscoe used the chain from his dog collar to force Harwood to tap out. This victory means that Jay and Mark Briscoe have now held the ROH World Tag Team Championship 13 times.

AEW star Ortiz shared his thoughts on the bloody and brutal match on Twitter.

"FTR vs Dem boys! Everything I love about wrestling! I've said it before but I'll say it again, FTR are definitely one of my favorite teams I've ever lock up with. Briscoes are the Goats! My favorite Tag Team of all time! Motivated! Working my way back up! #questtobethebest."

FTR and Santana & Ortiz have faced off in tag team action twice in AEW, with each team walking away with a victory. Both matches came during the feud between Chris Jericho's Inner Circle and MJF's Pinnacle. However, following an injury and reported real-life heat between Santana and Ortiz, Eddie Kingston has recently become the tag team partner of Ortiz.

While in wXw, Ortiz teamed up with Mike Draztik to take on The Briscoes in what remains the only time Ortiz has stood across the ring from them.