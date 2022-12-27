Kurt Angle Reveals Whether He Plans On Working With AEW

Will Kurt Angle be joining the list of WWE talent who relocated to Tony Khan's AEW? Speaking on his podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show," the WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic wrestling champion put the kibosh on the possibility of following the likes of Jon Moxley and Saraya in switching promotions.

"I talked to Tony a couple of times," Angle admitted. "I dabbled and threw some numbers at him that were astronomical, just to see if he would bite."

Angle didn't share the "astronomical" amount he put forth or Khan's reaction to the sum, but he admitted there was a mutual admiration between them.

"Tony's a good guy," he continued. "He was a big fan of mine."

Angle added that Khan confided that he was the wrestler that he wanted for AEW when he started the promotion, admitting that he had considered it at one point. However, Angle stated he was happy where he was today.

"I have such a solid relationship with the WWE," he said. "I have a nostalgia contract with them. I do a lot of programming on TV with WWE. So, I don't think it's going to happen, unfortunately."

Angle has not always pledged absolute loyalty to WWE, recalling that he left the promotion in 2006 and enjoyed a "great career in TNA" before returning in 2017.

"But a little small part of me says I wish I would have stayed," he acknowledged. "I can't imagine what my career would have been like if I were to continue to offer another 11 years in the WWE. So, you know, I'm just happy to be where I am right now."