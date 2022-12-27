Jake Roberts Reveals Why He Hasn't Been Invited Back To Japan

Across his lengthy career, Jake "The Snake" Roberts wrestled all over the world, in front of massive audiences and even crowds consisting of just a few people. However, Roberts never really broke through in Japan. On the latest episode of "Snake Pit," Roberts shared his experience working in the same company as Antonio Inoki in Japan, and revealed what he did that ensured he'd never be invited back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"I ran [Antonio Inoki] out of the locker room with a snake in Tokyo," Roberts said. "I chased him in the locker room. When I came in, he told me to get out, and I'm like 'F**k you, I'm not getting out.'" Roberts stated that he threw the snake at Inoki while the NJPW founder shouted at him to leave with it.

"It landed on Inoki, and he sprinted out of the locker room," Roberts continued. "Come to think about it, I haven't been invited back since. ... I'm bad about burning bridges, man. I don't burn them, I nuke them." While Roberts never outright states which promotion it was, NJPW was the company that Inoki was associated with during Roberts' run in the business.

In the past, "Jake the Snake" has been open about his dislike for the style of Japanese wrestling crowds, who are more reserved compared to North American and European audiences. With his notorious use of a live snake during performances and the shock it would cause in the audience, it makes sense for Roberts to be pickier about the kind of reaction he would receive. Regardless of his short and largely unsuccessful stint in Japan, however, there's no denying that Roberts could enthrall a crowd in a way almost none of his peers could match back at home in the United States.