WWE Hall Of Famer Calls CM Punk Situation 'A Trainwreck'

Eric Bischoff and CM Punk have always been outspoken individuals, which made it very interesting when they started firing verbal shots at one another upon Punk's 2021 arrival in AEW. A new episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" features Bischoff continuing his criticisms of Punk and the latter's part in recent controversies surrounding the company, including a reported brawl after the post-All Out media scrum that may be contributing to his absence from AEW. "I don't know. It's a big train wreck, that's all I know. I wasn't a big fan of Punk to begin with; I think he was overhyped."

Furthermore, Bischoff reflected on the impact Punk has had on the AEW roster and AEW programming as a whole. "When he got to AEW, I was excited because I was interested to see how that would work, but if you go back and you listen to his opening promo, what did he do? He ripped [off] Hulk Hogan. If you have to get yourself over with that kind of cheap heat, you're not over. You don't know how to get over. He was living off of the momentum that was created for him in WWE. He was living off the mystique."

Part of the issue, Bischoff claims, is that AEW boss Tony Khan and the other creative minds behind AEW didn't manage Punk well throughout his run. He believes this was obvious and displayed through declining television ratings. "He had it in his hands, and I think the way he was produced, his creative, I didn't find it compelling at all. He's out there wrestling nobodies." As mentioned, Punk remains off of AEW television and is reportedly recovering from a torn left tricep he suffered at All Out.