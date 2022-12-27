WWE SmackDown Star Hints At Wanting First-Time Match Against Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is currently in her second reign with the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, and when you're champion, you always have a target on your back. Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet Match by last defeating former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan on the December 23 edition of the show. This victory ensures that she will be the next to challenge Rousey for the title. Rodriguez challenged Rousey during her first reign earlier in 2022 as well, with Rousey coming out the victor.

One "SmackDown" star who is also interested in facing off against Rousey, most likely for the "SmackDown" women's title, is Zelina Vega, who is currently associated with Legado Del Fantasma. Vega was not involved in the Gauntlet Match, however, with today being her birthday, Vega tweeted out: "I haven't blown out candles yet this year but we all know what my wish is ... @RondaRousey."

Despite having two opportunities at the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship, Vega has not yet held a singles title during her time with WWE. She has not always regularly competed in the ring during her WWE run either, commonly acting as a manager for talent such as Andrade El Idolo and Angel Garza. Vega's only major singles achievement during her WWE tenure has been her Queen of the Ring victory at Crown Jewel 2021, defeating Doudrop in the finals of the tournament. Alongside Carmella, Vega has also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and defended them at WrestleMania 38. While they did not walk out of that match victorious, this was the first time Vega found herself wrestling at WrestleMania, at least on the main card.