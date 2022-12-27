Dax Harwood Comments On Relationship Between CM Punk And AEW Prior To All Out

AEW star Dax Harwood released the first episode of his new podcast, "FTR with Dax Harwood" this week, and his first topic was CM Punk. Harwood revealed that Punk never gave an indication that he was unhappy in AEW in the lead-up to the infamous All Out tirade.

"On our teaser episode, I told you I would never lie to our fans, to the fans of FTR. I'm not lying when I say no not at all, revealed Harwood. "Punk was still so joyous. He was so happy to be in the wrestling business and to be honest he told me he never — you know when they were going to put the belt on him, he didn't want the belt. He said, "I just want to have fun.' But he understood that Tony putting the belt on him again would put AEW in a new and a better light. So he took it begrudgingly a little bit, but he took it, he took the belt.

But at the time, man, he was taking me, Cash, Max [current AEW World Champion MJF], Wardlow, man, so many other guys who I – I'm missing so many other guys, but he was taking us up — Hobbs – taking us out to eat, taking us out to dinner, always paying for it. Inviting my wife to come along, and she came along, and my daughter. He would always take us to the nice restaurants and you know he's playing for it. Not just for me, but for all the people."

Harwood also shared that Punk once bought all the women in the locker room Starbucks gift cards and handed them out anonymously.

