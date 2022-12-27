Dax Harwood FaceTimed With CM Punk The Night Of AEW All Out

According to Dax Harwood, he was FaceTimed by CM Punk after Punk's locker room fight with The Elite went down in the aftermath of AEW All Out, and the tag team specialist was ready to help his friend if needed.

"I was like, 'Dude are you okay? Do you need me? I'll come right now to help you out or get you cleaned up or whatever,'" Harwood revealed on his new podcast, "FTR With Dax Harwood." "He said, 'No, no, everything's fine. It's died down, we're good.'"

Harwood said he had had a few drinks at a little party that went down in the locker room following the pay-per-view, but eventually decided to head back to his hotel room. It was there that he received an unexpected call from his bloody buddy, Punk, who had just won the AEW Championship before going scorched earth on AEW's EVPs and former friend Colt Cabana during the post-show media scrum. Punk's explosive comments were reportedly followed by a backstage brawl between Punk, his trainer Ace Steel, and The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks), and Punk wanted Harwood to know what had happened before he heard it anywhere else.

"It only seems like we're only getting a portion of the story or what this journalist wants to put out," Harwood said. "Whether he has a bias or whether he has a grudge against one of the other parties, that's just how I felt." Harwood said he knows that some of what's been reported is the truth, and has talked to people he trusts to be honest with him.

"I know what I perceived to be the truth, and from the things that I've read and heard, there's partial truth and partial things that are a bit exaggerated," Harwood said.