WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Ratings See Biggest Boost In Months Before Christmas Weekend

Christmas came early for pro wrestling on December 23. There was no "airing of the grievances" on Festivus for "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" or "AEW Rampage" as both programs benefited from the forthcoming Christmas weekend.

Wrestlenomics released its viewership information for Friday and "SmackDown" was watched by 2,376,000 viewers on average, making it the highest number the program has seen since September 23 and an eight percent boost from the previous Friday.

From a key demographic standpoint, "SmackDown" also received an increase. This week's episode was watched by 717,000 average viewers aged 18-49 on Friday, giving the program a 0.55 P18-49 rating. That's six percent more than last week.

"Rampage" saw its big rise take place in both of their numbers. Total viewership for the episode averaged in at 566,000, its highest since April and a whopping 22% more than the week before. The key demographic came in at 235,000 which is a 0.18 P18-49 rating and a 19% boost from the previous week.

From a rankings perspective, "SmackDown" came in at #3 for broadcast primetime, and "Rampage" ranked #19, but #5 in cable originals for the key demographic.

However, for "Rampage," these numbers still don't rank up to last year. The Christmas episode of the program for 2021 had a total viewership of 589,000 and a 0.26 P18-49 rating, 30% more than the latter and only 4% more than the former. Meanwhile, "SmackDown" is up from last year's Christmas Eve episode enjoying an 18% increase in total viewership and a 13% increase in the key demographic.