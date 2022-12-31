Big E Reveals His Favorite Gimmick In Wrestling

For most kids growing up watching professional wrestling in the 1990s, Sting's entrances from the rafters and his iconic black and white face paint are forever etched in their memories. And for one WWE superstar, that story is no different.

During an appearance last week at the NBA's Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic game, WWE star Big E spoke with reporters before the tip-off and opened up about his decorated pro wrestling career and his early days becoming interested in what was happening inside the squared circle. Big E's appearance at the game was to help promote WWE's live house show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Tuesday.

These Urban Times reporter Terrell Thomas asked Big E about his favorite pro wrestling gimmick of all time, which the WWE star admitted was a tough question before settling on his top pick: "It might be Sting," Big E said, thinking for a moment. "That's a great gimmick. And he's still doing it, how? I was a little kid and he's still going. He could go out-last me. Especially in WCW with the crow gimmick, coming down from the rafters with the bat? That was cool. Sting was cool, man."

Sting's pro wrestling career has spanned 37 years, including runs in WCW, NWA, TNA, and more recently, AEW. As Darby Allin's on-screen mentor, Sting debuted in AEW in late 2020 and has continued to prove himself a top draw in the business.

As for Big E, the WWE star's career has skyrocketed with The New Day in recent years but he's been sidelined since March with a fractured C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae. The one-time WWE Champion told reporters he'll "have to get more scans at the one-year mark in March and see how everything's looking" before he plans his return.