AEW Star 'Had No Inkling' Of Tension Between CM Punk And Adam Page

What initially seemed to be a normal babyface versus babyface promo unraveled into a real-life feud between two prominent figures in professional wrestling. On the May 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Adam Page and CM Punk gathered in the ring for a final exchange of words ahead of their AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing later that week.

During the promo, Page — the world champion at the time — said he didn't respect Punk, but pitied him. In addition, Page alluded that Punk was masking his true intentions, claiming his initiative for "worker's rights" were phony.

Following the segment, Dax Harwood spoke with CM Punk. "I went up to Punk and I said, 'Man, that was really good. That was a great segment,' because they got the fans to react," he recalled on "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast. Despite Harwood's positive takeaway from the promo, Punk had a different view of it, telling Harwood that he was "kind of feeling a certain way about it."

"I had no inkling that anything went wrong or went sideways or anything like that," Harwood said. That promo ignited frustration in Punk, as he later went off script to call out Page on an episode of "Dynamite" in August and again during the infamous post-All Out media scrum.

Harwood admitted that he doesn't know Adam Page very well, but never developed a negative notion about him. "He's a family man ... he's always pleasant, always polite to me," he said. "We always talk and we get along, and even after the disagreements we've had with The Young Bucks, he and I have always talked and got along great."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "FTR with Dax Harwood," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.