Dax Harwood Reveals The Extent Of His Relationship With Colt Cabana

FTR's Dax Harwood has discussed his relationship with ROH star Colt Cabana. During an episode of the "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast, Harwood said that Cabana didn't seem to like him or his tag team partner Cash Wheeler from their very first interaction.

"I don't know Colt very well," Harwood admitted. "The very first day we were in the company, I don't — I could be wrong, I just felt that Colt didn't like us. There were some people that didn't like us, like I said, and I remember that he made fun of my accent the very first day, and I wasn't very happy with that."

Harwood explained that there was no chatter in the locker room about possible issues between CM Punk and Cabana.

"Absolutely not," Harwood said. "No one said anything to me. I heard nothing, but when he first got there nobody said anything, and to be honest, I really had no idea that there was any kind of problem between the two."

FTR developed a close friendship with CM Punk after Punk joined AEW in 2021. Punk found himself in hot water following the All Out media scrum, resulting in a real-life backstage brawl involving himself, Ace Steel, and The Elite. The two-time AEW World Champion slammed his former friend Cabana as well as "Hangman" Adam Page and AEW EVPs during the presser which led to a melee backstage.

The aforementioned friendship between Punk and Cabana ended a few years ago after WWE doctor Chris Amann sued them for defamation following comments made by Punk about Amann on Cabana's podcast. While Punk and Cabana won the case, Cabana ended up suing Punk over unpaid lawyer expenses.