Tag Team Match Set For NXT New Year's Evil

Take two, everyone. "WWE NXT" has finally set a new date for the upcoming bout between Indus Sher and The Creed Brothers — a tag team match that was scrapped earlier this month due to injury. The anticipated showdown between the two teams is now officially set to take place at New Year's Evil, the next special edition of "NXT", on January 10. The announcement came after Indus Sher challenged Julius Creed following his win over JD McDonagh on Tuesday night.

Indus Sher, the team of Sanga and Veer Mahaan, had initially been scheduled to take on The Creed Brothers, the team of Brutus and Julius Creed, at the Deadline premium live event on December 10. However, the match was scrapped just days before it was to occur. In storyline, the match was postponed due to a rib injury to Julius Creed, with Indus Sher saying they didn't want to face The Creed Brothers unless they were 100 percent. But in reality, the match had reportedly been delayed because Mahaan had a legitimate hand injury and WWE wanted to get him healthy before its scheduled live event in India in January. WWE ended up postponing its India show, likely clearing the way for Indus Sher to return to action in the short term.

Despite first forming in 2018, Indus Sher has yet to be featured on a premium live event in WWE — outside of the company's one-off, India-focused Superstar Spectacle event during the pandemic. Other than that one match, Sanga and Mahaan hadn't teamed up on WWE television since mid-2020 before making their return to the ring last month on "NXT."