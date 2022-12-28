Shinsuke Nakamura Arrives In Japan Ahead Of Massive Match

Shinsuke Nakamura has only wrestled for WWE since making his way to "NXT" in 2016, finding success with Intercontinental, United States, and "NXT" Championship victories. However, Nakamura will once again be stepping between the ropes for a Japanese promotion, Pro Wrestling NOAH. The last time Nakamura wrestled for NOAH came in October 2013, meaning this will be his first match for the promotion in over nine years. On NOAH's The New Year event, which will take place on January 1, 2023, Nakamura will be facing The Great Muta in one of Muta's final matches ever. Muta, who recently turned 60 years old, and Nakamura have previously faced off in singles action two other times, with Muta walking away 2-0.

Ahead of Nakamura and Muta's match, NOAH tweeted out a video of Nakamura in an airport and stated: "WWE Superstar triumphant return ‼ ︎ ‼ SHINSUKE NAKAMURA is in Japan ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ In order to have a DREAM MATCH with Great Muta at the Nippon Budokan on 1 January! BACK TO JAPAN! #noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA #WWE" This will be Nakamura's first match in Japan since a Live Event in 2019 which saw him team with Triple H to take on, and defeat, Samoa Joe and Robert Roode.

Muta will have many high-profile matches this month as his retirement is just around the corner, and his first match of the year will be historic. While this is not Muta's final match ever, WWE has not been known to send talent to Japan like this very often — with that possibly changing with the new Triple H regime. The participants in Muta's final match have not been completely confirmed, however, he will be teaming with AEW star Darby Allin and former rival Sting.