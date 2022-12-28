Kaun Comments On Recent ROH Title Victory

In addition to Claudio Castagnoli and the Briscoes regaining the ROH World and World Tag Team titles, respectively, at Ring of Honor's Final Battle earlier this month, two other title changes took place on the show, including The Embassy's Kaun, Brian Cage, and Toa Liona defeating Dalton Castle and The Boys to win the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title.

Kaun is no stranger to the six-man belts, having held them as a member of Shane Taylor Promotions during the previous incarnation of ROH. In an interview with Jim Varsallone, Kaun discussed the differences and similarities between his two championship-winning trios.

"Both [are] powerhouse teams, people that are go-getters, super-motivated and determined," Kaun said. "Differences? Not too many differences. But if anything, I'd say I'm the common denominator here. Both teams had me, and both times we were champions. So it's something about my presence, me being the star that I am, that we're six-man champions again."

There was one key difference that made Kaun, Cage, and Liona's victory at Final Battle even sweeter than Kaun's first title win alongside Taylor and Moses: the presence of an audience.

"The first time I won a championship was during the pandemic," Kaun said. "It was closed tapings in Baltimore, so I won it in front of no crowd. It was still exciting, because it was the first time to hold some championship gold, but it wasn't the same. This second time around? Man, you could just feel the energy and the people."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jim Varsallone and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription