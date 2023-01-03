Emma Reflects On Original WWE NXT Gimmick

Emma's unorthodox dance moves as she made her way to the ring always seemed alien. Finally, the WWE star has revealed the origins of her old NXT entrance.

On a recent episode of the "Out of Character" podcast, the Australian wrestler opened up about her time in WWE's developmental system and how she came up with the stiff dancing that became synonymous with her character.

"The real story behind that is — this is back in the day before NXT when we were at FCW back in Tampa — and at the time Dusty Rhodes was there and one of the big helpers in that creative department was Byron Saxton," Emma began. "We had selected this music and I heard this music and [I had] gone, 'That's kind of weird, but maybe cool? It's almost sort of alien-like, but whatever, let's go with that music ... but what do I do though? Because that's kind of a weird song.' Byron was the one that was kind of like, 'Maybe do something with your arms?'"

Emma said "it was basically Byron and I walking around the room doing these kind of weird arm things" that inspired the dance. "His was more of an Egyptian dance and I was a little more loose with it, a little more obnoxious with it," she said with a laugh. "It was so ridiculous and horrible, and I was so dedicated to this dance, that people just wanted to be part of it."

The dance became particularly popular with WWE's younger fan base. Meanwhile, the moves became an integral part of Emma's character. Not only did she pull out the moves during her entrance, but also in matches and dance-offs on "Raw." "People definitely hold onto it and are not really sure what it was, even still," Emma said. "I'm not even sure what it was, but it was fun. That's what it was."