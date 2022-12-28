Tony Schiavone Names AEW Star The Company Believes In

Tony Schiavone thinks AEW has a huge star on their hands.

"I think you're going to see a lot more Ricky Starks in featured events," Schiavone said on an on demand episode of "What Happened When" on AdFreeShows. "I think the company believes in him."

Schiavone went on to list the star qualities that Starks possesses. "Obviously he can talk," Schiavone professed. Schiavone noted that the recent pre-taped interview that Starks did on last week's AEW television didn't meet Starks's high standards, despite its quality. He wanted to do it again," Schiavone exclaimed, "and he got a couple of us involved and we tried to convince him 'do not do it again because it's great' and he said 'well it's not anything like the live interview that I did the week before after the battle royal, and this is where the kids need to understand, you can't compare a live interview to a backstage pre-tape interview because you draw to the passion of the crowd, you were actually talking to MJF and you were pumped up. It's two different things entirely."

"I like Ricky Starks too," Schiavone concluded. "I think Ricky's going to be an even bigger star than he is now and I'm glad we're giving him a push."

Starks came up short in his recent AEW World Championship match against MJF at "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming," though the live promo that Starks cut the week before the match certainly turned heads. Starks is set to face former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on January 4th on "AEW Dynamite."