Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022

The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.

In a year filled with great wrestling from the company, it was the Hell in a Cell bout between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that took the top spot on the list. Of course, this was the third in their series of matches, and is best appreciated for the story and emotion behind it rather than the moves. Rhodes stepped into the Cell with a torn pectoral muscle, and Rollins targeted the injury throughout the encounter to truly draw fans in.

In second place was the hard-hitting brawl between Sheamus and GUNTHER at Clash At The Castle, with the chaotic SummerSlam match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar taking third place. That match infamously featured an incredible spot in which Lesnar actually used a tractor to lift part of the ring into the air. Elsewhere, Logan Paul's efforts at Crown Jewel were recognized, as was Steve Austin's in-ring return at WrestleMania 38.

The official rankings are as follows:

10 – Rollins vs. Lashley vs. Theory, US Championship, Survivor Series

9 – Owens vs. Austin, WrestleMania 38

8 – Men's WarGames, Survivor Series

7 – Usos vs. Street Profits, Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Money in the Bank

6 – Bayley vs. Belair, Last Woman Standing for "Raw" Women's Championship, Crown Jewel

5 – Reigns vs. Paul, Undisputed Universal Championship, Crown Jewel

4 – Lynch vs. Belair, "Raw" Women's Championship, WrestleMania 38

3 – Reigns vs. Lesnar, Undisputed Universal Championship, SummerSlam

2 – GUNTHER vs. Sheamus, Intercontinental Championship, Clash at the Castle

1 – Rhodes vs. Rollins, Hell in a Cell