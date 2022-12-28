Daniel Garcia Reveals Why He Won't Be On AEW Dynamite Tonight

The effects of the winter storm that pummeled much of the northeastern United States in recent days are now being felt in the world of professional wrestling. AEW's Daniel Garcia announced on Twitter that he will not be able to make it to tonight's "AEW Dynamite" taping in Broomfield, Colorado because he currently isn't able to travel outside of Buffalo. Buffalo, as well as most of western New York, has been buried by snowfall and extremely frigid temperatures in recent days. More than 30 people have died due to the weather, according to The Associated Press, while travel restrictions have been put in place — including military police monitoring the traffic over the weekend.

Garcia, who lives in Buffalo and has shared links to fundraising efforts for emergency aid in recent days, tweeted Wednesday that he's among those impacted by the weather. "Still snowed in so I'll be watching #AEWDynamite from the crib and you should do the same," tweeted Garcia, adding a Sammy Guevara hashtag. He and Guevara are of course both members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, with Jericho appearing to enter into a rivalry with Ricky Starks on last week's episode. While Garcia has since deleted his tweet, it seems unlikely his "Dynamite" status has changed.

The former ROH PURE Champion, Garcia has been on-and-off with the JAS in recent months, at one point appearing to be pulled away from Jericho's orbit by Bryan Danielson as the two surefire hall of famers disputed over the "professional wrestling" and "sports entertainment" labels, with Garcia being torn between the two. The 24-year-old has become a fixture on AEW television throughout 2022 — a year that also saw him win the PWG World Championship after winning the promotion's esteemed Battle of Los Angeles tournament.