Bobby Fish Shouts Out Two WWE Stars Who Shined In 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, the time has come for wrestlers and fans alike to reflect on their favorite moments from the year, and former AEW star Bobby Fish has weighed in on the subject.

Fish hosted a special awards edition of his "Undisputed Podcast," where he named Austin Theory as the most improved star of the year. He stated that the growth that the United States champion has shown over the past couple of years, from being an independent star to a main-eventer on "WWE Raw," was impressive.

"I spent a little bit of time when he was coming into 'NXT' with him," Fish said. "[We did] some bumping around and stuff. He's just a good dude [and a] talented guy. [I'm] here for it [and he] works hard. So, to see success for a kid like that is awesome. He deserves it and he's taking to it like a fish to water. Going up to the main roster, his transition has been seamless."

Fish also said that Cody Rhodes' performance in his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins in June at the PLE of the same name was his favorite performance of the year. He mentioned the grotesque nature of Rhodes' pectoral injury he wrestled the match with and the respect for him that it garnered.

"Really, to watch what he and Rollins did in that match while he had the injury that he had," Fish stated. "Just bumping had to be uncomfortable, let alone anything involving [the use of his pectoral]. Hats off to Cody for just being a gamer."

