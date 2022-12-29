Triple H Comments On WWE's Newest Signing

Yesterday it was announced that Dragon Lee has signed a WWE contract and will be joining the "WWE NXT" brand in January, making him the latest signing for the company following two WWE tryouts.

While Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is less involved with the developmental brand now due to his role as WWE's Chief Content Officer, he did take to social media to comment on the news. He tweeted, "An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe... and he's just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95's career begins with @WWENXT!"

This is an interesting signing that could point toward WWE returning to bring in more experienced wrestlers, as that was something the company had begun steering away from under the previous regime. Lee is someone with years worth of experience, competing in Mexico, Japan, and across America, including AEW since his in-ring debut back in 2014.

He and Dralistico managed to defeat FTR to capture the AAA Tag Team Championships during AAA's Noche de Campeones event on Wednesday, but they relinquished them immediately. Despite that, this wasn't a last-minute decision that was put together from Lee's perspective, as he did notify the company in advance that he was going to be joining WWE's roster. No official date has been given for when he will move to America or make his in-ring debut for the company, but it is expected in the new year, which is the same time that William Regal is going to be returning to the company as well, bolstering things from a backstage perspective.