Booker T Explains Why There's Nothing Like Performing At WWE WrestleMania
WrestleMania has become to pro wrestling what March Madness, the Super Bowl, The Masters, the NBA Championship, and the World Series are to their respective sports. On the latest installment of Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator expressed how special it is for wrestlers to perform in front of fans anywhere, let alone a stage such as WrestleMania. "To be able to go out and display your talent in front of fans, I don't care if it's in a damn bingo hall, it's an honor and a privilege to be able to do that in front of those fans," Booker said.
With his own Reality of Wrestling school, Booker has contributed to the growth of some of today's standout talents such as ROH Women's World Champion Athena and "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. He knew early in their training that they would excel because of where their attention was set. "If you're getting into it to be a part of something great and leave this business with a memory that you will have stuck and seared in your brain forever — to be able to walk out on that WrestleMania stage just one time ... it's the most awesome thing in the world. It don't get no bigger than that," Booker said.
Why WrestleMania Surpasses Other Shows
Booker T is one of the most accomplished wrestling stars of all-time, as proven by his two WWE Hall of Fame inductions for his individual success and his tag team work alongside his brother and Harlem Heat partner Stevie Ray. Booker has wrestled all over the globe for various promotions, but he stands by his belief that WrestleMania, WWE's annual signature event, is the most unforgettable night a wrestler can be a part of.
"I've worked in the Tokyo Dome. I've worked in every arena in the United States. I've worked on every WCW show, and I'm going to tell you right now, those shows didn't get no bigger than WCW shows," Booker said. "They were huge, they were monsters, and we did a bunch of them! A boatload of them!"
Booker said that for wrestlers and wrestling fans, WrestleMania is like Disneyland: the happiest place on Earth. "I took my little girl to Disneyland for the first time. She was 5 years old, and when we saw the castle at night time; it lit up and my little girl started crying. Right? Just because it was so beautiful, and then I started crying," Booker said.