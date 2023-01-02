Booker T Explains Why There's Nothing Like Performing At WWE WrestleMania

WrestleMania has become to pro wrestling what March Madness, the Super Bowl, The Masters, the NBA Championship, and the World Series are to their respective sports. On the latest installment of Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator expressed how special it is for wrestlers to perform in front of fans anywhere, let alone a stage such as WrestleMania. "To be able to go out and display your talent in front of fans, I don't care if it's in a damn bingo hall, it's an honor and a privilege to be able to do that in front of those fans," Booker said.

With his own Reality of Wrestling school, Booker has contributed to the growth of some of today's standout talents such as ROH Women's World Champion Athena and "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. He knew early in their training that they would excel because of where their attention was set. "If you're getting into it to be a part of something great and leave this business with a memory that you will have stuck and seared in your brain forever — to be able to walk out on that WrestleMania stage just one time ... it's the most awesome thing in the world. It don't get no bigger than that," Booker said.