Update On Situation Between Sammy Guevara And Tay Melo And AAA

The relationship between AEW and AAA hit a bump in the road when a scheduling conflict prevented Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo from traveling to Mexico to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship at AAA Night of Champions. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that "AAA wasn't thrilled" with AEW's decision to keep Melo in the U.S. for an "AEW Dynamite" tag team match where she was paired with Anna Jay A.S. against Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho.

"That match was actually scheduled to take place before," according to WOR, noting the date was changed because Nightingale had been ill. "So, it was postponed to move back and put on this show, which meant that Tay could not go to Mexico." WOR also says that AAA attempted to save face over the champions not showing up by announcing that the AEW duo "had asked for these great demands" as the reason for their absence and the promotion's decision to strip them of the titles. He added that AAA was eager to put its championships back on members of its regular roster, although there is a major exception to that.

WOR has "been told that if Kenny Omega would go, the deal would be completely different. Because they would put the belt right back on Kenny Omega if he would agree to go down there." Guevara and Melo held their AAA titles since Triplemania XXX: Monterrey on April 30. Flammer and Abismo Negro Jr. replaced them in the match for the now vacant mixed tag titles, and came out victorious.