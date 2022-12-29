Sammy Guevara And Tay Melo's Title Reign In AAA Comes To An End

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have officially been stripped of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship. The AEW stars were set to defend at AAA's Noche De Campeones on December 28 in a triple threat match against two teams: Komander and Sexy Star II; and Octagon Jr. and Lady Shani.

However, Konnan came out during the show to announce that Guevara and Melo would not be defending and would furthermore be stripped of the titles. Konnan cited numerous cancellations and intense demands of the couple, such as wanting their own referee and a personal stylist, as the reason for the titles being vacated.

He further announced that Flammer and Abismo Negro Jr. would take their place in the match they were set to defend in, and that the winners would be crowned the new mixed tag champions. Flammer and Negro Jr. ultimately came out on top and were crowned new AAA Mixed Tag Champions. The actual championship belts were not present at the event, but Konnan addressed the issue before the match and said he had "sent someone" to retrieve them.

Melo did wrestle on December 28, but on "AEW Dynamite" rather than at Noche de Campeones. On "Dynamite" Melo teamed up with Anna Jay A.S. in a winning effort against Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho.

With Guevara and Melo's reign ending at 243 days, the controversial couple held the AAA Mixed Tag Championship since Triplemania XXX: Monterrey on April 30. Their championship win came in the midst of social media controversy over their relationship and Guevara's TNT Championship feud with Scorpio Sky.