Much like Thanos, the wedding between Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara is inevitable. The AEW couple is closer than ever to tying the knot, and Conti has been providing teasers for fans regarding her and Guevara’s upcoming nuptials.

The latest came in the form of a short tweet from Conti late Tuesday evening.

“Wedding sneak peek,” Conti tweeted.

Wedding sneak peek 🥰 pic.twitter.com/RHLIJLOjR8 — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) August 3, 2022

That “sneak peek” came in the form of the photo accompanying Conti’s post, which contained a look at the silverware, plates, and glasses for the couple’s big day. Everything in the set featured the words “Mr. and Mrs. Guevara” on it — Guevara, unlike the vast majority of professional wrestlers, wrestles under his legal name — along with the wedding date, confirming Guevara and Conti will get married later this month.

Though Conti blurred out the exact date the wedding would take place, she had indicated in a tweet last Saturday that the ceremony would be happening soon, possibly within the next week.

“Almost there,” Conti tweeted. “Single digits!! The countdown is ON!”

Almost there. Single digits !! The countdown is ON ❤️❤️❤️❤️ 👰‍♂️ — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) July 30, 2022

Guevara and Conti officially revealed they were a couple in early January, shortly after Guevara ended his engagement with his former fiancee, Pam Nizio. Both Guevara and Conti faced harassment from fans in the immediate aftermath, with Conti even leaving social media for a time; she would later return and has denied breaking up Guevara’s previous engagement. The couple got engaged in early June, when Guevara propose to Conti in Paris.

Onscreen, Conti and Guevara made news when they joined Chris Jericho’s Jericho Appreciation Society in June. Weeks later, they were joined by Conti’s good friend Anna Jay after Jay betrayed Ruby Soho at “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2” during the Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match between Jericho and Eddie Kingston. Guevara and Conti were most recently seen last week on “Dynamite,” when Guevara defeated Dante Martin in singles action.

