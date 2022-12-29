Former WWE Referee Comments On The Triple H Era

It has been five months since Vince McMahon stepped down as the Chairman and CEO of WWE. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas has observed a significant change in how the promotion operates under the guidance of Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Korderas stated that in the new Levesque era "it feels like talent is a little more free to experiment." He pointed to the way WWE promos have become less-regimented as an example of the style change.

"They don't they don't feel as 'Hey, we got to stick to this verbiage in the promo, this is what is handed to you,'" he said. "They're probably given bullet points and to say, 'Hey, this is what the story is about. This is what we want you to say. Find it in your character.'"

As a result, Korderas added, under Levesque's management "talent is being more of themselves in they're feeling comfortable." He highlighted Dominik Mysterio's full-throttle embrace of his heel character as evidence of success in this approach.

"You look at a guy like a Dominik Mysterio – man, has he progressed leaps and bounds now that he's absorbed this heel persona, but they're allowing Dom to be Dom, as opposed to their vision."

Korderas acknowledged this approach doesn't always click, stating that Ronda Rousey's pursuit of a heel persona "doesn't feel natural for her at this time – she doesn't feel like she's embraced that character. She needs to let loose and just go."