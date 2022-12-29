Kevin Owens On Upcoming Match With John Cena: 'It's All Full Circle'

Perhaps you've heard that Kevin Owens has a pretty big tag team match coming up this week. The former WWE Universal Champion is scheduled to appear on "Friday Night SmackDown" tomorrow, where he'll team with WWE legend and international movie star John Cena to battle Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Owens discussed the huge bout during an interview with TMZ.

"It's all kind of full circle," Owens said. "I started with John when I came to WWE, and now he's going to be my partner against Sami. Me and Sami have had so much history in WWE, let alone our entire careers. So to be in that kind of situation now, together, it's all just so surreal."

Perhaps the coolest part of being in the match for Owens is how much it means to his son, Owen.

"Me and my son will always have a little bond over John Cena, because my son, as he was growing up, was a huge John Cena fan," Owens said. "When I signed my WWE contract, I told my son, 'Maybe I'll get to wrestle John Cena one day.' And I did, and he got to meet John and stuff.

"He's still excited that John's coming around, so they're going to come to the show in Tampa so he can watch it. It's a cool little thing to share with my son. He likes WWE, but he's not an avid fan like I was growing up. But any time John comes back around, it peaks his interest, and now I get to team with him. He saw us fight each other, now he gets to see me team with him. It's a neat little thing."

