Backstage News On Triple H's Expectations For 2023

Prior to Vince McMahon retiring from WWE, the vision for "WWE NXT" substantially shifted — going from a brand known for great matches to one that was very character-driven. With this new vision also came a renewed focus on signing college athletes and building them from the ground up as pro wrestlers. However, with Triple H now installed as Chief Content Officer, the outlook for "NXT" may be shifting greatly once again..

It was announced during last night's AAA pay-per-view that former ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee has signed with WWE. In doing so, Lee vacated the AAA World Tag Team Championship he and Dralistico had just won by defeating FTR. Lee is one of WWE's most notable recent signings not to emerge from the world of pro sports or college athletics, which may be the start of a new trend. Following the announcement of WWE signing Lee, WrestleVotes tweeted out: "I'm told WWE is hopeful the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of "standout" talent agreeing to terms w/ the company. Hearing Triple H and crew have expectations to land other high quality names early in 2023."

Triple H was in charge of "NXT" during the brand's celebrated "Black and Gold" days, a time that saw many high-level talents brought in from the independent scene with a few Performance Center performers sprinkled in. Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Aleister Black, Adam Cole, and Keith Lee were just a few of the top independent talents that signed with "NXT" long after they had made their names elsewhere.