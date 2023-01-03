Jimmy Korderas Reveals How He Thinks AEW Can Improve

Jimmy Korderas has dedicated nearly four decades to pro wrestling, with the majority of that run serving as a WWE referee. This has afforded him a close-up perspective on how situations play out in the squared circle, something he's applied to critiques on shows such as the Wrestling Inc. podcast and "Reffin' Rant with Jimmy Korderas." A recent edition of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" brought Korderas on to share some wisdom, which he provided by giving his take on how AEW can improve its weekly television shows.

"Neither [WWE or AEW] is perfect; both need, as a Hall of Famer says, screws tightened," Korderas said. "For me, the biggest problem for AEW is — recently we saw this being a prime example — is them trying to rush too much into the show. Yes, they've got a huge roster and not enough time to present everybody, but one of my sayings is it's almost like they tried to cram 20 pounds of potatoes in a 10-pound bag a lot of times on their television show. They rush to the next segment."

Korderas cited the "Dynamite" segment in November when Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page confronted one another after Page was away from television for weeks. "[They get] into their brawl and that sort of thing, but then we don't go to commercial break and have time to let it marinate and breathe, and the fans absorb it, we go straight into a match," Korderas said.