WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Scrapped Creative Idea For Dexter Lumis

During his WWE career, Dexter Lumis has been billed from Recluse, Wyoming, but it could have been an entirely different location if an idea proposed by WWE Hall of Famer and executive "Road Dogg" Brian James had ever come to fruition.

"I wanted him to be from Skinwalker Ranch," James revealed on the latest episode of his podcast, "Oh, You Didn't Know". "There's a show called Skinwalker Ranch and there's a place called Skinwalker Ranch, and the truth about Skinwalker Ranch is that there's a bunch of paranormal activity that happens out there, or [at least] it's reported. A lot of UFO sightings, a lot of cow mutilations, a lot of stuff. The show had just come on and I had just started watching it. I was like 'Oh man, show is cool.' ...[Hunter] just buried it straight away and [now] he's from somewhere [else]."

Lumis initially signed with WWE in early 2019, making his debut on television on the July 17 episode of "WWE NXT" in a losing effort to Bronson Reed as part of the "NXT" Breakout Tournament. Two years later, he had a fan-favorite romance with Indi Hartwell before Lumis was released in April 2022. However Lumis would not stay gone from WWE long, as he made his surprise return to the company on the August 8 edition of "Raw," not long after Triple H took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Oh, You Didn't Know" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.