Sting Opens Up About How His Return To Wrestling In AEW Came About

Sting's return to in-ring wrestling with AEW and how it's taken shape over the last two years is at the heart of a new feature by The Ringer. After believing his wrestling career had seen its end — the result of injury suffered during a WWE match with Seth Rollins at 2015's Night of Champions — it was a 2017 text message that got the ball rolling on his eventual comeback.

"(I) got a text message out of the blue from some guy named Tony asking me if I'd sign a baseball bat and give it to his team, the Jaguars," Sting explained. Learning who this particular Tony was – chief football strategy officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL — he'd receive another text from the same number two years later. "He said something along the lines of 'Steve, hey, I hear that your deal with WWE might be over with,' or 'you might be leaving' or whatever, and just want to know if you might be interested in coming back to play over here for a little while." Sting's response: "Great to hear from you, and I hope to see you down the road."

After being recommended surgery by doctors stemming from a buckle bomb in the Rollins bout, Sting consulted both "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Edge, who'd had their own neck injury history. They had elected to have surgery for their ailments but advised Sting not to, telling him to wait it out and see if he could heal on his own. After some time, Sting saw his pain reduced, and he was able to get back to exercise and training. Then, in early 2020, Sting decided to pick up the phone and engage Khan on his initial inquiry.