Arn Anderson Reveals Part Of His Body That's Been Paralyzed For Almost 30 Years

While professional wrestling can often bring fans a great deal of joy, it's important to remember that these performers put their bodies on the line for our entertainment — sometimes taking on lifelong injuries because of it. On the latest installment of "Ask Arn Anything," the veteran wrestler revealed that he has long been dealing with paralysis in his left hand, and has had to learn to get by without its use.

"People don't understand that when you're left-handed, and that hand is suddenly paralyzed at the age I was, ... you can't teach yourself how to write right-handed at that advanced age," Anderson said. "Day-to-day things that you would never think about, [I] can't do anymore. I used to love to get my boys just out in the backyard and pitch a baseball. Done." Despite those setbacks, Anderson doesn't let himself get down over the disability.

"But you know what? Before I sit around and start feeling sorry for myself, I think of somebody like Magnum TA who had that horrible car wreck," Anderson continued. "And all these years, he has managed to lead a pretty damn good life. It makes you feel foolish to look at this hand and feel sorry for yourself, and see a guy like that, who is in a wheelchair for life, but he [doesn't] ever complain. He manages to get through life just fine."

Anderson announced his retirement from in-ring action in August of 1997 while working for WCW, citing the same complications with his hand that bother him to this day. The former Horseman went on to become a producer for WWE — a role that he admittedly did not love. Anderson eventually made his way over to AEW as an onscreen manager, though he has not been seen very often since the departure of Cody Rhodes earlier this year.