WWE Releases Footage Of Previously Untelevised Roman Reigns Match

Baron Corbin holds the distinct honor of being the last person to pin current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Walking into the WWE TLC pay-per-view in December 2019, Reigns and Corbin — referred to as King Corbin at the time — were engaged in a heated rivalry. The two then clashed in the signature Tables, Ladders & Chairs match stipluation, which saw Corbin walk away as the victor after pinning Reigns, with some outside assistance.

Their feud then extended into the new year, before ending around late February 2020. One of their later matches included an untelevised bout following the live edition of "SmackDown" on February 28. The respective match was finally broadcasted on WWE's YouTube on Thursday morning, as the channel reached 92.5 million subscribers. As a gesture of thanks, Corbin, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, and "The Bump"'s Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp watched and commented on Corbin's previously unaired match with "The Tribal Chief."

As the bell rang, Corbin slipped out of the ring twice to evade any lockup with Reigns, The third time, Corbin stood on the apron, shooing away the massive boos from the Boston, Massachusetts crowd. As his back was turned, Reigns landed a slap to his face, sending him flying to the floor. Reigns then took control of the match from the outside, flinging Corbin into the ringside barricade and the announce table, before throwing him back into the ring.

Corbin would then gain control with a kick to Reigns' inner thigh, going on to dominate the majority of the matchup, before grabbing a microphone to taunt the local New England Patriots fans. This opened up a window of opportunity for Reigns to regain his composure. After about ten minutes of competition, Reigns finally put away Corbin with a Superman Punch and a spear.