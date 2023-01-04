Kevin Owens Names The Two People Most Passionate About Wrestling

Passion is a big factor that can drive a performer or a group of performers to stand out above the rest and commonly helps those reach heights not even they thought were possible. One of those men who has expressed his passion for wrestling in the past is former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who worked in Ring of Honor and on the independent scene for years prior to signing with WWE. In an interview with TMZ, Owens compared his level of passion to that of 16-time world champion John Cena and 14-time world champion Triple H.

"John is so passionate about what we do and always has been," Owens said. "If he was at a show, whether it was a live event or TV show or whatever – if he wasn't in the ring, he was watching the monitor watching other people do their thing because his passion for what we do is nearly unmatched, and I say nearly unmatched because I think Triple H has the same kind of passion for John ... I really can't think of anybody else that is as passionate for this industry as, you know, as they are. I would like to think I'm the third, a close third, but I can't, I'm not, you know, they're on another level."

Cena will be wrestling on Friday's "SmackDown." He'll team with Owens against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. The match ensures that Cena's streak of wrestling every year in WWE since 2002 will stay intact.

