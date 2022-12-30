Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022

In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.

Could the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 end with The Bloodline wreaking havoc on John Cena and Kevin Owens?

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has sent out an ominous warning less than 24 hours ahead of the Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Owens & Cena bout, which would close out all WWE programming for the calendar year.

"They'll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown," Reigns wrote on Twitter in reference to Owens and Cena.

WWE has been building up the match as a very big deal, with Paul Heyman referring it to as "the biggest televised match of 2022" in a promo segment last week. With WrestleMania season officially underway, the outcome of the match could potentially set up storylines that culminate at the Showcase of Immortals in April — especially with Zayn and Owens on opposing sides for the first time since WarGames. Fans have speculated about Owens and Zayn eventually going to war with The Bloodline.

Friday's match would also mark Cena's first taste of in-ring action since he wrestled a dark match at Madison Square Garden in September 2021, where he teamed up with Rey & Dominik Mysterio against The Bloodline. While announcing his decision to team up with Owens a few weeks ago on "WWE SmackDown," Cena pointed out how he'd have to wrestle a match in 2022 to maintain his streak of working a WWE match every year since 2002.

Other matches confirmed for WWE's last show of 2022 include Ronda Rousey defending her "SmackDown" Women's Championship versus Raquel Rodriguez, and Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa in a grudge match.