Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Two WWE Stars To Work With

No one sits higher in WWE's talent hierarchy these days than Roman Reigns; "Head of the Table" isn't just a clever nickname. For a number of years now, Reigns has been the centerpiece of WWE creative, and, under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative leadership, that hasn't changed. Being in such a position carries with it a bit of sway, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns used some of his creative pull in specifically choosing two of his colleagues to work with on his long-term Bloodline storyline — Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Zayn has been engaged with The Bloodline for quite some time now, but his involvement was not initially meant to last. However, the fan reaction to Zayn with the group, in addition to the chemistry they've all displayed working with one another led to a change in plans; Reigns making the push to extend his program with Zayn and now also incorporate Owens into the mix. Owens was a natural choice, given his history with Zayn that dates back years; also, with his championship pedigree in WWE, he can easily present himself as a credible threat to Reigns' title reign.

A spot between Owens and Reigns during last weekend's WarGames match at Survivor Series did however cause a bit of friction backstage between the two. While Reigns was angry over a moment that he was not expecting and the resulting injury that came from it, everything looks to be staying the course moving forward between all parties. At this point, it seems likely that Owens will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship — perhaps at the Royal Rumble — and Zayn is sure to stay just as involved with his emotional connections to both Reigns and Owens being a factor in how things play out.