Road Dogg Names The Best Thing In Wrestling Today

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events "Road Dogg" Brian James has taken a look back on 2022 and declared the storyline involving Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to be the best thing that's happening now in wrestling.

Speaking on his "Oh... You Didn't Know" podcast, James fielded a listener's question on whether Reigns' two-year championship was the greatest in wrestling history. He sidestepped the question by declaring it "the greatest in distant history, that's for sure" before praising Reigns and his Bloodline clan.

"It's the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling," he said. "The Bloodline's storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters –- it's the best thing in wrestling right now, and there's not even a close second."

The Hall of Famer added that he was not lavishing praise on Reigns and The Bloodline because WWE hired him back, insisting there was no possible way to debate the issue. This isn't the first time James has paid tribute to The Bloodline. Last summer, he stated that he loves the trio "having all those titles."

"I say that because it's a fact," he said. "And if you disagree with it, it's because you're a hater and you're not looking at the big picture –- you're playing small ball."

Circling back to the initial question, James stated that Reigns' title run is good for business. "Roman Reigns and his reign have been epic and history-making for the WWE as an entertainment conglomerate in the world. It's good for business. We ain't even close to over."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Oh... You Didn't Know" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.