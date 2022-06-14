Right now, The Bloodline holds plenty of gold in WWE, with Roman Reigns being the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and The Usos being the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. While everyone may not be a fan of that, Road Dogg certainly is.

Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 30th, 2020, a record 650+ days, and he added the WWE Championship at “WrestleMania 39”. Meanwhile, The Usos have been the SmackDown Tag Team Champions for 329 days, while they won the Raw version of the titles on the May 30 episode of “WWE SmackDown.”

During his latest “Oh You Didn’t Know?” podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer stated that he loves the trio “having all those titles,” as it is something he sees adds “so much heat” to the trio.

“We will see if it’s turn the channel heat or just screw you heat,” Road Dogg said. “I notice they sell a lot of t-shirts too, so I am not the only one thinking they’re cool.”

Another big part of The Bloodline’s act is Reigns’ “Acknowledge me” catchphrase, which is something that he has managed to get over massively with the WWE Universe, even as a heel. Road Dogg knows a thing or two about popular catchphrases from his New Age Outlaw days, and he believes what the Tribal Chief is doing is “beautiful” and “genius.” For him, “it’s so apropos” to see Reigns “just stand there, basking in the glory.”

Of course, another major part of the faction is Paul Heyman, who puts in a lot of work as the special council for Reigns. The veteran manager has been at the top of his game throughout this run, and Road Dogg would put him on his personal “Mount Rushmore” when it comes to managers, claiming “that’s what he was made to do.”

The Bloodline is set to be pushed to the test in the near future though, as The Usos will be defending their two sets of Tag Team Titles against the current number one contenders, The Street Profits, at some point.

Meanwhile, Reigns is scheduled for his first televised singles match and title defense since he became the Undisputed Champion at WWE “WrestleMania 38” next week when he puts them on the line against Riddle on “WWE SmackDown.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Oh You Didn’t Know?” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]