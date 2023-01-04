Santino Marella Reflects On Controversial WWE Character

2009 was a much different time in professional wrestling and the world as a whole. Equality has progressed multi-fold in the last fourteen years, bringing greater respect to people who have had their rights limited in society. This directly affected WWE and professional wrestling in various ways, with perhaps the most apparent being how women have been treated in the company. The term "diva" is gone, some women stars are receiving contracts that financially rival the male superstars, and being subjected to mostly humor and sexuality is a thing of the past. This raises curiosity about which storylines from WWE's past would even be considered for television in today's more politically correct climate.

At WrestleMania 25, The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels wasn't the only "WrestleMania moment" that happened that evening. Santino Marella, wearing drag and portraying his "twin sister" Santina, eliminated Melina and Beth Phoenix from the "Miss WrestleMania" battle royale to earn the crown. In today's climate, Santino questions if snatching the victory from one of the legitimate female stars would be something fans would appreciate.

"I don't know if it would fly today because there's definitely a movement, but to make light of it, I don't know if we're there," Santino admitted to WrestlingNewsCo. "But to highlight and showcase it, yeah, that's interesting. I never thought of it. It was definitely a memorable moment, and probably, actually, the irony is that it's probably one of my favorite WrestleMania moments and it's not even as 'me' kind of thing."